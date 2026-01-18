John Mayer Sings ‘Ripple’ With Massive SF Crowd Gathered for Tribute to Grateful Dead Guitarist Bob Weir | Video

The stars came out for one more Saturday night to send off Bob Weir.

A public memorial for the Grateful Dead co-founder was held at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, drawing a massive sea of deadheads to say fare thee well to Weir, who died last Saturday at 78. Thousands attended the free event, including several members of Dead & Co. – the last of many iterations of the Grateful Dead fronted by Weir, who kept on truckin’ even after the 1995 death of his co-founder Jerry Garcia.

Jon Mayer, who stepped into Garcia’s shoes as the lead guitarist and Weir’s right hand in 2015, took the stage in a black suit and dark sunglasses to play “Ripple” – one of many songs for which Weir took over singing duties after Garcia’s passing.

If the Dead choose to carry on now, here’s betting it wouldn’t be the last time Mayer sings the nostalgic anthem from the band’s seminal 1970 album “American Beauty.”

And of course the crowd helped out – including the dozens of people onstage, among them former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke earlier at the event.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Nancy Pelosi speaks during the Celebrating The Life Of Bob Weir event at Civic Center Plaza on January 17, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Mayer – and virtually everyone there – sang:

If my words did glow with the gold of sunshine

And my tunes were played on the harp unstrung

Would you hear my voice come through the music

Would you hold it near as it were your own

It’s a hand-me-down, the thoughts are broken

Perhaps they’re better left unsung

I don’t know, don’t really care

Let there be songs to fill the air

Ripple in still water

When there is no pebble tossed

Nor wind to blow

Reach out your hand if your cup be empty

If your cup is full may it be again

Let it be known there is a fountain

That was not made by the hands of men

There is a road, no simple highway

Between the dawn and the dark of night

And if you go no one may follow

That path is for your steps alone

Ripple in still water

When there is no pebble tossed

Nor wind to blow

You who choose to lead must follow

But if you fall, you fall alone

If you should stand, then who’s to guide you

If I knew the way I would take you home

La da da da La da da da da

La da da La da La da da da

La da da da La da da da da

La da da da La da da da da