Kanye West: Another Overseas Concert Canceled After Swiss Soccer Club Says He Isn’t ‘In Accordance With Our Values’

Kanye West’s fallout continued Saturday after another overseas concert was canceled over the rapper’s controversial past of promoting antisemitism.

The Swiss soccer club FC Basel canceled a scheduled Kanye West concert due to take place at St. Jakob-Park ⁠ground after reviewing the request in more detail on Saturday.

“FCB received an enquiry and considered it. However, after thorough review, we have decided ​not to proceed with the project, as ​we cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform ‌for ⁠the artist in question within this context,” a club spokesperson told the news agency Reuters.

The concert was due to take place in June.

The news came one day after a stadium in Poland also rejected a similar request from West.

“In a country marked by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment,” said Polish minister of culture and national heritage, Marta Cienkowska.

West has years of antisemitic behavior and comments under his belt and released the song “Heil Hitler” in May 2025. Nearly 90% of the pre-WWII Jewish community in Poland died in the Holocaust. The town of Chorzow, Poland, where the Silesian Stadium is located, deported the 4,705 Jewish people who lived in the city on the order of the occupying Nazis, and the town’s Jewish cemetary has since been destroyed.

The rapper has also recently been barred from performing during the three-day Wireless festival in London in July, and an upcoming concert in Marseille, France, has been delayed.

West encountered no such problems when he played in Los Angeles last month, selling out the SoFi Stadium.

The planned tour comes months after West took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize for his history of racism and bigotry.

“My words as a leader in my community have global impact and influence. In my mania, I lost complete sight of that,” he wrote in part. “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”