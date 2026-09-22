Kelly Clarkson Marvels at the Difficulty of Singing ‘Golden’: ‘Made Me Its Bitch, a Little Bit’

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Kelly Clarkson delighted fans everywhere when she sang “Golden” as her final “Kellyoke” performance earlier this year and, according to the singer, the song is as hard as people think. In fact, she says the “KPop Demon Hunters” song “made me its bitch, a little bit.”

Clarkson stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday night, in support of the newest season of “The Voice,” where she is once again a coach. Naturally, Meyers was quick to discuss Clarkson’s own show having recently ended, and praised her final Kellyoke performance.

“It was the most requested, so we saved it for the last one,” Clarkson explained. “But like, that is — that song is basically like humans against AI.”

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Clarkson then laughed as she recalled practicing the song, and getting some pretty honest feedback from her kids as she struggled to place the highest notes of it.

“It took me forever to place it to where it didn’t sound like a dying cat,” she joked.

The singer admitted that she was actually proud of herself when people enjoyed the performance, considering how hard she worked to pull it off.

“And then, God’s honest truth, no one knows this, I tried to do it twice, just for insurance, you know, just as a backup, and it did not sound as good,” she revealed with a laugh. “So I just stopped. That song was — I don’t know if you can say this, but it made me its bitch, a little bit.”

For the record, yes, EJAE — the singing voice of Rumi in “KPop Demon Hunters” and co-writer of “Golden” — recognizes exactly how hard of a song it is. She told TheWrap in October of last year that difficulty was an explicit instruction from directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who wanted Rumi to sing “unrealistic high notes.”

You can watch Kelly Clarkson’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.