Lady Gaga to Release ‘Harlequin Live: One Night Only’ Christmas Eve Concert Special on YouTube

Lady Gaga has an early Christmas present for her Little Monsters, as she’ll be releasing her concert film “Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live — One Night Only” this Christmas Eve.

Gaga shot the concert film at the Grammy Museum at the Belasco 15 months ago. The film will feature the pop star singing her “Harlequin” album in its entirety. The 2024 album was inspired by her work on “Joker: Folie à Deux” as Lee Quinzel opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

The concert film will premiere on Gaga’s YouTube channel at 4 p.m. PT on Wednesday. That late 2024 recording is currently up for a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album.

Happy holidays to you and yours 🎄🛟🎁 ‘Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only’ Coming Xmas Eve @ 4pm PT on my YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/VWhgnVIQ6s — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 22, 2025

“I’m feeling like: Why not? We have this thing that’s so special to us, so we’re just really happy to share it with the fans,” the singer told Variety on Monday. “It’s kind of a rebellious project. And, by Harlequin standards, Christmas is the perfect time to release something rebellious.”

The film will also include rock arrangements of classic tunes like “That’s Entertainment,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now” and “When the Saints Go Marching In,” along with originals like “Happy Mistake.”

The Grammy-winning artist is in between legs of her “Mayhem” tour. Her seventh solo studio album is up for nine total Grammy awards, including Best Album and Best Pop Vocal Album, among others.

For a glimpse of what’s to come, watch Gaga’s live performance of “Happy Mistake” from “Harlequin” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” above.