Lizzo Celebrates Dismissal of Discrimination Lawsuit: ‘Prayed for the Truth to Come Out’

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Lizzo is celebrating the dismissal of a discrimination and harassment lawsuit against her touring company filed by a former wardrobe assistant.

On Tuesday, the lawsuit filed by Asha Daniels against Big Grrrls back in 2023 was tossed out by Judge Aenlle-Rocha, who said there was not evidence to “demonstrate general hostility to women in the workplace or disparate treatment of men and women.”

“Today I am relieved to announce that I have won the case against me and my company Big Grrrl Touring,” Lizzo wrote over an Instagram video. “All the ridiculous claims by a wardrobe assistant who worked on tour for less than 3 weeks (including a claim they broke an acrylic nail) have been dismissed.”

“I prayed for the truth to come out, and thanks to my incredible lawyers, the truth has prevailed,” she added. “The truth matters more to me than anything, and I told y’all I will not settle and will continue to fight every vicious claim that has been made against me and my businesses.”

Daniels originally filed the lawsuit back in September 2023 and alleged that the singer created a “sexualized, racially charged and illegal work environment.” It further alleged that Lizzo’s management team made “racist and fatphobic comments mocking Black women,” and that Daniels was denied worker medical care and forced to “endure degrading sexual harassment.”

The singer’s lawyer Melissa Y. Glass called the dismissal a “total victory for Lizzo, her touring company and the other defendants named in Asha Daniels’ ludicrous lawsuit” in a statement to People.

“There was never any basis for Ms. Daniels to sue Lizzo, her touring company, her tour manager or her wardrobe manager,” Glass added. “Indeed, the case against Lizzo was thrown out in December 2024. We are exploring all avenues to enforce our clients’ rights after this major win.”