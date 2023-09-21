Embattled singer Lizzo has been hit with another lawsuit, this time from the woman who designed the wardrobe for her dancers on her 2023 tour.

The suit from Asha Daniels was filed on Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It alleges that the “Good as Hell” singer created a “sexualized, racially charged and illegal work environment.”

It further alleges that Lizzo’s management team made “racist and fatphobic comments mocking Black women,” and that Daniels was denied worker medical care and forced to “endure degrading sexual harassment.”

A Lizzo spokesperson told TheWrap on Thursday that the lawsuit is a “bogus, absurd publicity-stunt.”

In August, three dancers who were part of the singer’s retinue, filed suit, claiming they were also weight-shamed by the Emmy winner, as well as the recipients of “sexual, religious, and racial harassment.”

According to the legal paperwork obtained by TheWrap, Daniels “was looking forward to working with Lizzo and her team because of the values Lizzo portrays in public, i.e., a healthy, diverse environment with virtues of respect and empowerment of women.”

“Unfortunately, the opposite turned out to be true,” the lawsuit states, citing “experiences of degradation, forced physical labor, denial of medical care, sexual harassment, and racial harassment … by Lizzo’s management.” In addition to being injured on set after someone rolled a heavy wardrobe rack over her foot, Daniels said she suffers from “ongoing anxiety and PTSD.”

Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc, and wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura are also named in the suit.

The singer has refuted the claims made by her former dancers, which she called “outrageous.” Insisted Lizzo, “I am not the villain.”

“As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo,” the singer’s spokesperson wrote.

They added, “We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.”

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.