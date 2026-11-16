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Miley Cyrus got emotional reflecting on her joint Grammy nomination with her late godmother Dolly Parton on Monday. The “Flowers” singer wrote on Instagram that she continues to feel the country icon’s presence in her life.

Cyrus was nominated alongside Parton, who died on Aug. 25, and Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for their rendition of Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” which they re-recorded this year. The original song was released in 1977.

“A couple Christmases ago Dolly gifted me this vinyl knowing how much I’d love an original,” Cyrus wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “My Aunt Dolly is one of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known. She never made music for recognition but to make the world a happier place through her songs.”

She continued: “To be nominated alongside her, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for Light of a Clear Blue Morning is a beautiful way to honor her enormous heart. This cover supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital a cause close to her heart.”

Cyrus also said that she misses calling her on big days like this but that she can “feel her in every moment.”



“Love you Aunt Dolly,” she concluded. “Congratulations to these beautiful women and all the other nominees”

The late country singer earned received three total posthumous nominations from the Grammys. In addition to “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” Parton scored a second Best Country Duo/Group Performance nod for “Butterfly” with Zac Brown Band. She also earned a nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for her narration of her 2025 book “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.”

Dolly Parton, the country music icon whose career spanned more than six decades, died Aug. 25, at age 80. She died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville after what her team described as a brief battle with cancer. A singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist, Parton was celebrated for hits including “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” as well as her charitable work, including the creation of the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children.

You can check out the full list of Grammy nominations here.