Dolly Parton Died After ‘Brief Battle With Cancer,’ Reps Confirm

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Dolly Parton died at 80 years old after a “brief battle with cancer,” her reps confirmed Tuesday.

The country music icon and philanthropist pulled away from public life in recent months, canceling her Vegas residency due to ongoing health challenges. Her reps did not disclose the type of cancer she was diagnosed with.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” Team Dolly said in a statement obtained by TheWrap.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” the statement concluded.

The “Jolene” singer was admitted to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday, where she died four days later.

Parton’s nephew and head of security Bryan Seaver announced her death in an Instagram video earlier Tuesday. He explained that she had asked him to announce her death when the time came “years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.”

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly,” he said. “Dolly has lived in the light, and is in the arms of Jesus. Surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”

Parton was scheduled to begin a limited Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in December 2025, but announced Sept. 28 of last year that the six-show run would be postponed due to health issues. She did not disclose details beyond the postponement other than assuring fans in October that “she ain’t dead yet.”

The “9 to 5” star shared an update on her health Friday while announcing plans for her new museum in Nashville. She shared that she had recently been through some hard times with her health that she “didn’t pay attention to when [she] was watching over Carl,” her husband of 59 years. He died in March 2025 at age 82.

Parton is one of country music’s most-honored performers, with 11 Grammys and three Emmys, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, six Golden Globes and a Tony.

She has released 50 studio albums spanning six decades, with 44 reaching the Top 10 on the country charts. Her film credits include “9 to 5,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Joyful Noise,” among others.