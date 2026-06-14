Oliver Tree, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Miss You’ Singer, Dies at 32 in Helicopter Crash

Oliver Tree, the American songwriter, rapper and producer whose quirky, child-like singing spawned international viral hits like “Life Goes On” and “Miss You” in the early 2020s, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Brazil. He was 32.

The news was shared by CNN Brazil and TMZ. The helicopter carried six people, including the pilot, and crashed into a second helicopter. There were no survivors.

Tree was in Brazil as part of his world tour. He performed in São Paul on June 6, and was next expected to play in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 13.

The singer signed to Atlantic Records in 2017 after the success of his viral single “When I’m Down.” His fourth studio album “Love You Madly Hate You Badly” was released in Apri 2026.

Oliver Tree Nickell was born on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California.

In addition to Tree, the helicopter was carrying Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, Lucas Brito Chaves, Charles Marsillac, and Alexandra Souza.

More to come …