Jimmy Kimmel Wishes Trump a Happy 80th Birthday – With Epstein Letter Callback

Jimmy Kimmel “celebrated” Donald Trump’s 80th birthday on Sunday by posting to Instagram a version of a letter the president allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein. It begins, “Happy 80th Donald!”

“A pal is a wonderful thing,” it continues. “Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret.” Like Trump’s signed birthday letter, it also featured the outline of a body presumably modeled after Trump’s.

Kimmel’s post was inspired by a letter Trump reportedly sent to Epstein in 2005, the text of which was written inside the hand-drawn outline of a curvaceous female body. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the letter in 2025.

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything,” the 2005 letter begins. “Donald: Yes there is but I won’t tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump condemned the release of the letter as “false, malicious, and defamatory” and also said, “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.”

Trump filed a defamation suit against the Wall Street Journal in response to the letter’s release. A judge dismissed that suit in April 2026. The Journal has since filed a motion requesting the dismissal of Trump’s revised lawsuit.