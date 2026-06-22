Olivia Rodrigo Launches All-Women Music Festival With Chappell Roan, Stevie Nicks and More

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing together some of music’s biggest female stars for her first-ever Daisy Chain Fields Festival, an all-women lineup set for Aug. 29 at Great Park in Irvine, Calif.

The lineup includes Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, the Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri and Not for Radio. Daisy Chain Fields will also feature special guests Karen O, Stevie Nicks and Sarah McLachlan.

“Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all,” Rodrigo said. “I’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!! Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.

“The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends,” the singer continued. “I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that. I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys August 29th!!!!”

The announcement comes as Rodrigo continues the momentum of her third album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became her third consecutive chart-topper.

Fans can sign up for presale access at the festival’s website.

This isn’t the first time the singer has used her platform to support causes she believes in or speak out against policies she opposes, including as a vocal critic of the Trump administration. She previously condemned ICE raids in Los Angeles in last June.

“I’ve lived in LA my whole life and I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “LA simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants. Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.”