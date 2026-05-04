Jake Paul Takes Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SNL’ Jab at Him on the Chin: ‘We Had the Vision’

Olivia Rodrigo made a light jab at her former co-star Jake Paul during her “SNL” monologue this week, but the boxer wasn’t too upset about it. In fact, come Sunday morning, he rolled right along with it, and added some sincere praise for Rodrigo.

The singer pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday, and during her monologue, she reflected on her career path thus far. That included a brief shoutout to her Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark,” in which she starred alongside Paul.

“We’d always talk about our futures, me and Jake,” Rodrigo said. “I’d say, ‘I really want to create music that explores the complexities of girls my age.’ And he’d say, ‘Well, one day, I really want to beat up old guys on Netflix.’ We both did it! Hooray!”

We had the vision 😂 i told you that you would sell stadiums out and then we both did🤯 proud of you fr https://t.co/7oiujtd0iK — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 3, 2026

In a post to social media on Sunday morning, Paul joked that “We had the vision,” alongside a laughing emoji.

“I told you that you would sell stadiums out and then we both did,” he added. “Proud of you fr.”

Rodrigo was, of course, referring to Paul’s televised boxing match against Mike Tyson, who turns 60 this year. The two faced off in November of 2024, when Tyson was 58 and Paul was 27, and the match was streamed on Netflix. Tyson admitted early last year that the only reason he didn’t drop out of the fight because he was afraid of getting sued.

When someone responded to Paul’s post arguing that Rodrigo was laughing at him, rather than with him, the boxer defended her further.

“I got that she was making a joke at my expense. So what,” he wrote. “She’s on SNL and that’s what they are supposed to do. Doesn’t change my admiration of her and her success.”