Mike Tyson Says He Didn’t Drop Out of Jake Paul Netflix Fight for Fear of Getting Sued

Mike Tyson admitted on Wednesday that the main reason he went through with the live Netflix boxing match against much-younger influencer Jake Paul in November was because he was afraid of getting sued.

“I was worried about getting sued, you know, because I was like, God, they’re going to sue me if I don’t do this fight,” the boxer told Sean Hannity on Fox Nation’s “Sean.”

The 58-year-old Tyson, who came out of retirement to face off with the then 27-year-0ld Paul, admitted he was having serious health issues before the fight. He revealed he had a “bloody ulcer” that “kept bleeding and bleeding,” which meant he needed 10 blood transfusions.

When Hannity asked, “You think it weakened you going into the fight?,” Tyson said was more concerned with being sued by Netflix.

According to USA Today, Tyson earned around $20 million for the fight. Paul claimed to have made double that, saying at an August press conference, “I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend.”

Hannity also asked about Tyson slapping Paul at the weigh-in, which the host called “awesome.”

“I didn’t mean to do that,” admitted Tyson, who explained, “He stepped on my foot.”

When the host follows up with a question about the fight crashing Netflix, Tyson responds, “I don’t understand that kind of language.”

Hannity explained, All right. You turn on the T.V., and it keeps buffering. And it’s like, I want to see the fight. And thank God they got it fixed. Close to 100 million people saw this fight. Can you believe that?”

“Hey, I’m just happy they enjoyed themselves,” said Tyson, who says he doesn’t remember most of the fight.

The event streamed live on Netflix on Nov. 155 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After eight rounds of two minutes each, Paul was declared the winner by unanimous decision.