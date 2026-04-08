‘SNL’ Will Close Out Season 51 With Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Damon and Will Ferrell as Hosts

Season 51 of “Saturday Night Live” is rapidly approaching its end, with NBC announcing its final hosts of the season on Wednesday morning. The lineup includes a first-timer and an old veteran.

Olivia Rodrigo will pull double duty for the May 2 show, serving as host and musical guest. The episode will mark her third time as musical guest on the NBC sketch series, but her very first time as host. Rodrigo’s appearance comes ahead of her new album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” dropping in June.

Following Rodrigo will be Matt Damon, hosting the show for his third time on May 9. He’ll be there ahead of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” hitting theaters on June 17, in which Damon stars as Odysseus. Noah Kahan will be the musical guest that night, marking his second performance on the show.

The “SNL” season finale will take place on May 16, and it’s bringing back a fan-favorite alum to host: Will Ferrell. The episode will mark his sixth time hosting the show, ahead of his new Netflix series “The Hawk.” The finale will also feature a legendary musical performer, with Paul McCartney taking the stage. It will officially induct him into the 5-Timers club, at least for musical guests.

In the meantime, “Sing Sing” and “Euphoria” star Colman Domingo is set to host this Saturday, April 11, making his debut.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. You can stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.