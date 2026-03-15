‘SNL’ Sets Jack Black as Next Season 51 Host

“Saturday Night Live” tapped Jack Black to host the next Season 51 episode.

The NBC variety sketch comedy will return with a new installment on April 4 with the “Anaconda” star at the helm, joined by Jack White as musical guest. The show announced the lineup during the anticipated March 14 episode, which featured Harry Styles doing double duty as host and musical guest.

This marks the fifth time Black will serve as”SNL” host. The comedian is set to star in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and another “Jumanji” sequel this year. He last hosted the show on April 5, 2025. For White, the April 4 episode marks his sixth appearance on the show as musical guest.

Black joins a stacked lineup of hosts for 2026 so far. “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard kicked off this year’s shows alongside musical guest A$AP Rocky. Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård hosted other episodes in January.

“Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie then served as host Feb. 28, a major milestone for the actor after rising to prominence upon the hockey drama’s premiere in November. Ryan Gosling then hosted on March 7, which also featured an appearance from Styles.

“Saturday Night Live” returns with a new episode April 4 on NBC. Previous episodes are available to stream on Peacock.