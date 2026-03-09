‘SNL UK’ to Air Next Day on Peacock in the US

Live (to tape) from across the pond, it’s “Saturday Night Live UK.”

Ahead of the “SNL” spinoff’s March 21 premiere on Sky One and Now, Peacock announced on Monday that it will be the stateside home for “SNL UK,” airing next day in the U.S.

“‘Saturday Night Live’ is one of the most influential comedy brands in the world and bringing the U.K. edition to Peacock is a natural extension of that legacy,” NBCUniversal Entertainment chief business officer Liz Jenkins said in a statement. “As the streaming home of ‘SNL,’ Peacock is proud to introduce bold new British voices to a global stage.”

The spinoff’s inaugural cast consists of Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young. Original series creator Lorne Michaels also returns as executive producer.

Coming from Universal Television Alternative Studio’s U.K. production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW, Daran Jonno Johnson serves as head writer with James Longman as lead producer and Liz Clare as director. Other executives involved include Helen Kruger Bratt, Shanna Baynard, Andy Charles Smith and Sam Salter.

“SNL” Season 51 continues this weekend on NBC and Peacock with Harry Styles as both host and musical guest. Ryan Gosling most recently hosted with Gorillaz performing this past weekend.



