Colman Domingo Sets ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut With Musical Guest Anitta

Colman Domingo will make his “SNL” hosting debut in April alongside musical guest Anitta.

Domingo will take the “SNL” stage for the first time on April 11, a day ahead of the debut of “Euphoria” Season 3 on HBO. Domingo will also appear in the upcoming second season of “The Four Seasons” as well as the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” which hits theaters April 24.

Additionally, Anitta will make her “SNL” debut as a musical guest on April 11 following the release of her single “Pinterest” from her upcoming album “Equilibrium.”

Domingo will take the baton from Jack Black, who hosts “SNL” on April 4. Black, who will soon star in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” when it hits theaters in April 1, will host “SNL” for the fifth time.

Appearing alongside Black is musical guest Jack White, who will return for his fifth individual appearance as musical guest and sixth overall.

“Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie hosted the Feb. 28 show with Mumford & Sons as the musical guest, and was followed up by hosts Harry Styles, who pulled double duty as a musical guest. Ryan Gosling, who stars in “Project Hail Mary,” then took the hosting debut.

Lorne Michaels created “SNL” and serves as executive producer .“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video.

“SNL” broadcasts on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, and streams live on Peacock. Every season of “SNL” is streaming on Peacock.