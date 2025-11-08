DHS Tells Olivia Rodrigo to ‘Not Belittle’ Their ICE Agents After ‘Hateful Propaganda’ Comment: ‘Thank Them for Their Service’

The United States Department of Homeland Security hit back at Olivia Rodrigo after the singer told them to stop using one of her songs in their “racist, hateful propaganda.”

“America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe,” a spokesperson for DHS told TMZ Friday after Rodrigo’s comment went viral.

The spokesperson added: “We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

The remarks came after the Grammy winner voiced her displeasure that her song, “All-American Bitch,” provided the backing track for a promotional video for United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (also known as ICE).

She wrote in a since-deleted comment, “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

It’s unclear if the comment was deleted by DHS or by Rodrigo. Though, Rodrigo isn’t the first musician to call out the president for using a song without permission — joining the likes of Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Adele, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna.

Rodrigo has also been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, having previously condemned the ICE raids in Los Angeles, Calif. back in June.

“I’ve lived in LA my whole life and I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “LA simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants. Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.”