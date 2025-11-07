Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump’s Paper Oval Office Sign: ‘Is That Necessary?’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon took aim at President Trump Thursday night for putting up a paper sign for the Oval Office… outside of the Oval Office.

“President Trump has made yet another change to the White House,” the “Tonight Show” host said, before teeing up a photo of said new sign. “The government may be closed, but at least Kinko’s is up and running … I mean, is that necessary? Joe Biden was like, ‘Even I didn’t need a sign telling me what room I was in.’”

“In other news, Trump is now claiming that Thanksgiving food will be cheaper this year. However, the cost of a turkey is up 25%,” Fallon later noted. “People are like, ‘These turkey prices are a pain in the neck,’ and Trump was like, ‘Please don’t talk about my neck.’” To support the joke, Fallon showed the low-angle TIME cover of Trump that the president himself took issue with earlier this year.

“Don’t be shocked this year when he pardons his neck,” Fallon sarcastically remarked. You can watch Thursday’s full “Tonight Show” monologue yourself in the video below.

Elsewhere, the NBC comedian called out the Trump administration’s plan to cancel thousands of flights in response to the ongoing government shutdown. “As of now, the best way to travel for Thanksgiving will be grabbing a Macy’s balloon and hoping for winds,” Fallon joked.

Following that remark, the “Tonight Show” host briefly touched on one of the week’s other major, non-Trump-related political stories. “[California congresswoman] Nancy Pelosi announced that she won’t seek re-election and plans on retiring in two years at the age of 86,” Fallon told his viewers, adding: “Or, as it’s known in Congressional terms, your tweens.”

Wrapping up his monologue, Fallon cracked a few jokes about some of the recent, nationwide Tesla, Dodge and food recalls, as well as a niche record that was broken by a Hungarian gamer. “I heard about a man who broke a world record by playing ‘Dance Dance Revolution’ for 144 hours straight,” he explained. “The record was for most brutal murder by a downstairs neighbor.”