‘The View’ Hosts Applaud Nancy Pelosi for Being Trump’s ‘Chief Tormenter’ Following Retirement Announcement

Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will not seek re-election, after 40 years in Congress, and the hosts of “The View” quickly applauded her legacy during the day’s show. The ABC hosts most loved that Pelosi gave President Trump such a hard time.

Discussing Pelosi’s retirement, moderator Whoopi Goldberg recalled being her constituent back when she lived in Berkeley, California. The ABC moderator applauded Pelosi for always fighting against men in general, given the era in which she was coming up in government. But host Joy Behar particularly appreciated Pelosi’s pushback against one specific man.

“She was really Trump’s chief tormenter,” Behar praised. “And I give her credit for that. She went after him, remember when she tore up the State of the Union?”

Behar then read a text that Trump sent to Fox News’ Peter Doocy — who Behar unintentionally referred to as Peter “Douchey,” much to the amusement of her co-hosts — in which the president called Pelosi “evil” and “overrated.”

“This is the President of the United States speaking, about a colleague whose husband was banged over the head with a hammer by who knows who exactly,” she interjected.

“It just shows you how threatened he was by her,” Behar added as she finished the entirety of the text.

Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin lauded Pelosi’s awareness, saying the former House Speaker not only understands politics, but understands timing. Hostin was particularly impressed by Pelosi stepping down from her leadership position in 2022 to allow Hakeem Jeffries to take over.

“She’s someone that I think knows when it’s time to step down and have new blood, new people in government,” Hostin said. “And I think what’s gonna be interesting is the person that takes her place.”

For her part, host Alyssa Farah Griffin added that “I admire the hell out of her,” despite often disagreeing with her on policy. During Farah Griffin’s time at the White House, she often worked with Pelosi.

“There’s not a better vote counter, there’s not a better corraler of her conference, and also a person who knows how to win elections,” Farah Griffin said.

