Pete Hegseth Picks Up Kid Rock in Military Helicopters for America-Themed Concert Intro | Video

Concert footage shared on social media shows that Pete Hegseth was conscripted to use Department of War helicopters to pick up Kid Rock en route to the latter’s performance — and presumably at taxpayers’ expense.

The video, which played at one of Kid Rock’s Freedom 250 Tour stops in Dallas this weekend, also shows the pair interacting with members of the American armed forces.

Secretary Pete Hegseth gives Kid Rock a lift in EPIC intro to his Dallas Concert kicking off his “Freedom 250 Tour” !!



This is EPIC!! 🔥👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/wjMSAoERwC — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) May 2, 2026

The clip begins with Hegseth telling Kid Rock he plans to attend one of the singer’s concerts. When Kid Rock offers to give him a lift to the show, Hegseth flips the tables and says he can pick up the performer instead, courtesy of the United States. The pair then climb into the helicopters which then soar into the sky, and Kid Rock climbing into and out of the gunner seat.

The clip has been described as an ad for the military, though that is not officially stated in the video that has been widely shared. Instead, it seems designed to promote Kid Rock’s concert that night.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” a voice calls out toward the end of the clip, “please welcome to the stage … the Detroit City Cowboy and the American Badass, put your hands together for Kid Rock!”

Members of the U.S. military came under fire in March after Kid Rock shared video of two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters flying near the singer’s home in Nashville the same day a No Kings rally was scheduled in the city.

“Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as ‘Kid Rock’),” said a statement by Maj. Jonathon Bless, public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division.

“The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity.”

The statement continued, “The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations. We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously.”