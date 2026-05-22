Ricky Martin Concert Abruptly Halted After Attendee Discharged Tear Gas at Stage

Ricky Martin’s concert in Montenegro, where the musician was kicking off the European leg of his tour, was abruptly halted Thursday evening after an individual discharged tear gas at the stage.

The “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer’s rep, Róndine Alcalá, confirmed the incident in a statement released to Instagram Thursday, sharing the attack caused “an abrupt interruption of the show as audience members moved away from the area and received assistance.”

“As a precautionary measure, Ricky Martin and his entire team immediately exited the stage while security personnel local authorities worked to contain the situation and ensure the safety of those in attendance,” the statement continued. “Although members of the artist’s team advised against continuing the performance, once authorities confirmed that the situation was under control and that attendees could safely return, Ricky Martin made the decision to resume the concert in order to fulfill his commitment to his fans.”

Per Martin’s rep, the incident did not deter Martin, as he is set to “continue his Ricky Martin Live tour with upcoming performances across Europe and additional international dates as scheduled.”

Alcalá added in the caption: “Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight’s events in Montenegro.”

Read the full statement, which was released in both English and Spanish, below.

Several fans have claimed in the comments of the statement that they were present for the concert, with one writing, “My heart was beating so fast in fear for all. Ricky was brave to continue show but I know he only did it knowing all team & fans were ok & safe.”