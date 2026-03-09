Home > Creative Content > Music

Rihanna Mansion Shooting: 35-Year-Old Woman Held for Attempted Murder on $10.2 Million Bail

The suspect has been linked to the social media accounts of an Illinois native who claims to be a Florida-based speech therapist

Raquel Harris
Rihanna (Getty Images)
Rihanna (Getty Images)

Los Angeles authorities have identified a 35-year-old woman as the person suspected of firing shots into Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home on Sunday.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, a 35-year-old Florida resident, was taken into custody on Sunday and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, NBC News reports. Ortiz, who has arrest records tied to Orlando and Orange County, Florida, has a bail set at $10.225 million.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded just after 1:20 p.m. local time, a spokesperson previously shared. The woman fired approximately 10 rounds around 1:15 p.m. from inside her car after driving up to the entrance of Rihanna’s property. No one was harmed, but Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky and their children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

At least one round, which was fired from an AR-15-style rifle, penetrated a wall, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. The home’s front gate also appeared to have bullet holes, per police.

NBC News reports that the woman has been connected to an Illinois native’s social media accounts, claiming to be a speech therapist in Florida. There are state records that show a woman with the name Ivanna Lisette Ortiz who is listed as a licensed speech-language pathology assistant.

According to a Times transcript of the radio dispatch, the vehicle, a white Tesla, was parked across the street from the gate of Rihanna’s property. The driver fled on Coldwater Canyon Drive before she was apprehended.

So far, there are still no confirmed details about a motive.

