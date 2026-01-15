Spotify to Raise Premium Prices Across US Subscription Tiers

Spotify is set to raise prices for Premium users across its U.S. subscription tiers by this time in February, the music streaming service announced on Thursday.

Over the next month, individual, duo, family and student ad-free plans will all increase, marking the third price hike in recent years. Similar changes previously came in June 2024 and July 2023.

Individual premium plans are increasing from $11.99 to $12.99 per month; Duo from $16.99 to $18.99 per month; Family from $19.99 to $21.99; and Student plans from $5.99 to $6.99 per month.

“Occasional updates to pricing across our markets reflect the value that Spotify delivers, enabling us to continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists,” Spotify explained.

Impacted users in the United States, as well as Estonia and Latvia, will soon receive emails with specific details about their plans, depending on their billing date.

The update also comes two weeks after former CEO Daniel Ek stepped down at the start of 2026, with former co-presidents Alex Norström and Gustav Söderström taking his place as co-CEOs. He will now instead serve as executive chairman.

Ek founded Spotify with Martin Lorentzon in April 2006, and it has since become one of the largest music platforms and is synonymous with the streaming genre.