Tay Keith, Grammy-Nominated Producer for Travis Scott and Drake, Dies at 29

Tay Keith, a Grammy-nominated producer known for working on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Drake’s “Nonstop,” was found dead on Thursday. He was 29.

Local police confirmed on Thursday that Keith, whose real name was Brytavious Chambers, was discovered deceased in his Nashville, Tenn. apartment.

“No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy nominated record producer Tay Keith,” the Nashville police statement reads. “He was found dead in his Martin St. apt. this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results.”

No cause of death was immediately shared.

Born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers on September 20, 1996 in Memphis, Tenn., Keith began his music career at the age of 14, when he published his work on YouTube and the audio distribution platform DatPiff. He notably remade Lil Wayne’s Lollipop.

At this time, Keith met rapper BlocBoy JB, which resulted in the two collaborating together. Keith would go on to produce BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive,” which featured Drake.

His other notable credits include the Scott’s 2018 hit “Sicko Mode,” Eminem’s “Not Alike” and his 2023 collaboration with Sexyy Red, titled “Pound Town.”

Following word of Keith’s passing, BET paid tribute to the music producer, writing on X, “Behind some of the hardest beats in Hip Hop, Tay Keith’s production shaped an entire era of the culture. He produced chart-topping records including ‘Look Alive,’ ‘Nonstop,’ ‘Sicko Mode,’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Before I Let Go.’ The sound he built will live forever.”