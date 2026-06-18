Norman Reedus Shares Heartfelt Goodbye to ‘Daryl Dixon’ Spinoff: ‘Hits Just Way Different This Time’

Norman Reedus has said goodbye to “Daryl Dixon” as his “Walking Dead” spinoff wrapped shooting on its final season.

Reedus has been playing Daryl Dixon since the first season of AMC’s adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book in 2010. As an original character invented for the show, Daryl was met at first with some hesitancy but quickly rose to being a consistent fan-favorite as the show blew up. Now, the fourth and final season of “TWD: Daryl Dixon” could mark the end of the character he’s played for the past 16 years.

“Finally going through these photos to check off from the last episode now that I’m back from Mongolia it was really hard to kill any of them,” Reedus wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “I didn’t post any of those here, but I can’t wait for people to see this show the crew best I’ve ever worked with the feeling of accomplishment when it was over was just amazing.”

“Such hard work and so much heart put into this I think you’re gonna feel it,” he continued. “It was a special season. I can’t wait for you to see it. It hits just way different this time.”

There is currently no release date set for the fourth season. The announcement that it would be the final outing for the show came at San Diego Comic-Con last year ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

“‘Daryl Dixon’ has been an incredible journey,” Reedus said at the time. “I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It’s been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it’s been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn’t just an ending; it’s a celebration of what we’ve all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl’s journey is far from over.”

The series follows Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol as they struggle against the undead apocalypse overseas while trying to get home. The original “The Walking Dead” ended in 2022 after 11 seasons, with fellow spinoff “Dead City” set to premiere its third season July 26 on AMC and AMC+.