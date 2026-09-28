Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson Share Colin Farrell in ‘Patient Zero’ Music Video

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After days of being patient, Taylor Swift dropped her “Patient Zero” music video Sunday night at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer released the single Friday as part of her “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” expansion album. The new, second slate of “Life of a Showgirl” tracks featured four songs: “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!” “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.”

Dakota Johnson stars in the “Patient Zero” video as the wife of an abusive husband (played by Colin Farrell). Over the course of the video, she is haunted by images of Swift, her husband’s former partner. Sick for reasons she does not understand and accused of drinking too much, Johnson’s character finds herself caught up in swirl of confusion created by her toxic relationship.

It is only revealed in the music video’s closing moments that Farrell’s character has been poisoning Johnson all along, slowly gaslighting and killing her the same way he did with Swift’s departed, former heiress. The video’s story ties into the origins of “Patient Zero,” which Swift shared this week was inspired by a friend’s recounting of how an ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend once reached out to her for advice on her relationship.

“If you wanna party with somebody / who might know about the devil on his shoulder under his halo,” the lyrics to the moody track read. “When the toxins take their hold / you’d rather die than let it go / But if you’re sick of him, I got you / I was patient zero.”

Taylor Swift premieres the music video for ‘Patient Zero’ starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/zSHu0xXA2D — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 28, 2026

In a Friday interview with Capital FM, Swift noted that her friend’s story was one she discovered that she and multiple other women they knew could relate to.

“The story behind me writing the song ‘Patient Zero’ is that I was hanging out with a bunch of friends, and one of my friends told us that she had been reached out to by the new girlfriend of an ex of hers, asking for guidance on if she had had the same experiences with this guy,” Swift said. “Everyone in our group just immediately started saying like, ‘Oh, I’ve been through that too,’ and telling the stories of when this kind of reach out had happened for them.”

Swift commemorated the music video’s release in an Instagram post Sunday, in which she thanked Johnson, Farrell and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

“The ‘Patient Zero’ video is finally out in the world!” Swift wrote. “Getting to work with [Lubezki] was something out of a dream sequence, and I learned so much from getting to watch his genius in action. I want to thank @dakotajohnson and Colin for trusting me with their time, taste, and talent (Giggling with your friend because you’re twinning for an entire shoot was a new and truly delightful experience). And Colin’s turn as a villain is even more impressive when you get to be around him. He’s an absolute light and as kind as they come.”

She also shouted out Cara Delevingne, who makes a cameo appearance in the music video, writing, “Thank you for agreeing to play the lusty other woman. That’s what friends are for?”

“With the ‘Patient Zero’ video, I got to explore the cinematic and literary genres I love so much,” Swift continued. “I wanted to incorporate elements of gothic ghost stories, true crime, psychological thrillers all in a setting I hadn’t really shot in much. The house was a metaphor for the coldness of a relationship that’s faded and atrophied.”

“Thank you to the @vmas for giving us a World Premiere at the place where celebrating music videos became a thing,” Swift concluded. “And so much love for you guys, always.”

Along with premiering her latest video, this year’s MTV awards show proved to be a huge night for Swift, who accepted the first-ever VMA Artist Director Honors earlier in the evening and then capped things off by winning Video of the Year.

The Artist Director Honors is designed to commemorate the “groundbreaking musical artists” whose contributions and efforts behind the camera have “expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.” Swift, who was chosen as the award’s inaugural recipient, is a seven-time nominee and four-time VMAs winner for Best Director.

Over the years, the “Life of a Showgirl” singer-songwriter has taken more control of her visual output. She has directed many of her own music videos, including those for songs like “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite,” “The Man,” “cardigan,” “willow,” “Anti-Hero,” “Bejeweled,” “Lavender Haze,” “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” “Karma (feat. Ice Spice)” and “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone).” In 2021, she also helmed the short film for the 10-minute version of her “Red” track, “All Too Well,” which starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.