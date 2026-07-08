Jason Kelce Says He’s ‘Never Been More Nervous’ Than Hosting Sister-in-Law Taylor Swift on His Podcast

Going into their Season 4 finale episode and interview with Tom Brady, podcast hosts and professional footballers Jason and Travis Kelce highlighted some of their favorite moments from the year. Launching with Taylor Swift was, of course, something that Travis noted was “pretty epic.”

“We take this time off because Travis is way too busy to record a podcast,” Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, explained. “He’s getting ready for an NFL season and we do not have the time.”

But what better way to say “goodbye for now” than with a long-form interview with a true NFL legend?

“Ending this season with Tom Brady, pretty epic,” Travis enthused, adding, “Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. And the start of, like, recording that entire time, I’m planning, like, I’m going to ask this woman to marry me after this. So, yeah, those were probably two other really cool moments of this season.”

And incase it wasn’t clear, Travis emphasized hosting Swift compared to Brady was “obviously” extra special.

“Obviously, the beginning of it with Taylor is one I’ll remember forever,” he concluded.

“It’s by far the most-viewed episode of all time,” Jason chimed in of the August interview. “It was incredible. I’ve never been more nervous.”

It’s safe to say Jason was nervous because he was aware of the impact Swift’s presence might have on the “New Heights” pod. Her Aug. 13, 2025, appearance with Jason and Travis racked up an impressive 13 million YouTube views within its first 24 hours, and the livestream reached the most concurrent live viewers of any YouTube podcast since the company began participating in the medium in 2023 with 1.3 million, according to The New York Times.

In the episode, Swift memorably announced that her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” would drop in October. She also revealed the cover art, a full tracklist, which included a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track, and discussed the inspiration behind the album.

Also on Wednesday episode, Jason and Travis reflected on other “heights” from Season 4, including guest spots from Leonardo DiCaprio, Conan O’Brien, Ryan Gosling, Johnny Knoxville and George Clooney.

Watch the full episode below: