Taylor Swift’s ‘New Heights’ Episode Breaks Podcast’s Record With 13 Million YouTube Views in a Day

Taylor Swift’s Wednesday appearance on the latest episode “New Heights” podcast racked up an impressive 13 million YouTube views within its first 24 hours.

In the Aug. 13 episode, co-hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, Swift announced that her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” will drop Oct. 3. She also revealed the cover art, a full tracklist, which includes a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track, and discussed the inspiration behind the album.

“I wanted melodies that were so infectious that you were almost angry at it and lyrics that are just as vivid, but crisp and focused and completely intentional,” Swift said. “It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life.”

The livestreamed episode drew so many viewers that the YouTube stream crashed roughly an hour and 44 minutes in, at which point the audience count had climbed to 1.3 million. Fans were still able to continue watching via Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and Usery.

The episode absolutely shattered previous viewing records for “New Heights” which normally averages around a few hundred thousand views.

“The Life of a Showgirl” will be Swift’s 12th studio album, featuring 12 tracks. She confirmed during the episode that no deluxe editions or bonus songs are currently planned.

“With ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ I was like, ‘Here’s a data dump of everything I thought and felt in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’ This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming,” Swift said on the podcast. “This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time … Every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons, you know, and you couldn’t take one out, and it’d be the same album. You couldn’t add one. It’s just right.”



You can watch the full “New Heights” podcast in the video above.