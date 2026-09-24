Taylor Swift’s ‘Patient Zero’ Music Video Teaser Features Colin Farrell, Dakota Johnson and… Emmanuel Lubezki?

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Taylor Swift released the first look at the music video for her new single “Patient Zero” on Thursday morning, and it features some fairly unexpected faces.

The teaser debuted on CBS Mornings and, in true Swift fashion, it was exactly 13 seconds long. The footage features Swift herself, of course, but also revealed that Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell are starring in the music video as well. Perhaps most surprising though is the cinematographer behind the video: Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki.

You can see the video below.

❤️‍🔥FIRST LOOK: The Showgirl era continues.#CBSMornings has the exclusive first look at the new music video for Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero,” from “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.” pic.twitter.com/H9E9F70A8M — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 24, 2026

Lubezki is the cinematographer behind several massive films, including “Gravity,” “The Revenant,” and Tom Cruise’s upcoming film “Digger” (perhaps that’s what Swift and Cruise were discussing during the Chiefs game in the video that sent fans into a tizzy recently? Who’s to say).

The footage is predictably vague, only showing snippets of scenes, including one of Johnson and Swift in a graveyard, and one of the trio sitting down together in a mysterious room. Surely, Swifties will piece together at least parts of the story within a few hours.

The full video for “Patient Zero” will premiere this Sunday, September 27, at the MTV Music Video Awards, but Swifties won’t have to wait that long to hear the song itself. The new song from “The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore” will be available to stream everywhere on, Friday, Sept. 25.

Earlier this week, CBS and MTV announced that Swift will receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors at this year’s VMAs.” With this recognition, Swift cements her place as the most awarded “VMAs” solo artist in show history. She is nominated this year for 11 awards.