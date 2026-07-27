‘Fightland’ Review: Starz Boxing Drama Hooks With Punchy First Impression

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Following the success of “Top Boy,” “Gangs of London,” “MobLand” and “The Gentlemen,” “Fightland” makes a compelling case for becoming the next binge-worthy British crime drama.

The new Starz original series, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, follows British boxer Duke Kilroy, who is targeted in a brutal attack that leaves his brother dead. After retaliating against the mercenary thugs, Kilroy is arrested and spends eight years in a U.S. prison before striking a deal with a smooth-talking cartel kingpin. Upon his release, he’s hellbent on exacting revenge against the crime boss he believes betrayed him.

The opening scene instantly drops viewers into the heart of the action as Duke Kilroy fights for the world heavyweight championship under the bright lights of Las Vegas. As the fighters return to their corners, a reporter approaches Kilroy’s promoter, Kingsley Marshall, and questions whether his boxing promotion is really a front for a criminal empire. It’s a question the reporter soon regrets as he is tortured and threatened in Marshall’s hotel suite.

Anitay-Joy Uwajeh, Nicholas Pinnock and Charles Babalola in “Fightland.” (Starz)

The opening scene effectively introduces Kingsley, the series’ antagonist who is brought to life by Nicholas Pinnock. The British actor thrives in the role of the charismatic yet menacing boxing promoter, elevating the character with an aura and poise that breeds distaste within the viewer, which is exactly the emotional response you want from a villain.

After introducing such a compelling villain, Kingsley Marshall vanishes without a trace, leaving his children and wife to pick up the pieces and take control of his criminal empire. His disappearance initially feels almost anti-climactic, but his absence creates a strong sense of anticipation and mystery that heightens the drama in his eventual return.

While the plot of the series wasn’t particularly unique, there’s something about “Fightland” that keeps viewers gripped and eagerly anticipating what happens next.

With the odd exception, I found it difficult to connect with certain characters in the way other successful British crime dramas have done in the past. Much of the dialogue revolves around the criminal underworld and isn’t particularly engaging in a way that develops compelling character arcs. We rarely see glimpses of the characters’ lives outside of that environment, so while we understand what drives them and their motivations, we’re not often able to connect with them on a deeper, more personal level.

For example, throughout “Top Boy,” there are so many memorable characters because we get a glimpse into different aspects of their lives and connect with their struggles. As a result, when they find themselves in danger, we’re emotionally invested in the outcome.

One of the leading lights of the show is Howard Charles’ performance as Duke Kilroy. He brings gravitas to the lead role and balances being an uncontrollable man hellbent on vengeance while also showing vulnerability as he grapples with the moral dilemmas inside his head. It’s a performance few actors could pull off because, by design, Duke isn’t charismatic or magnetic, yet Charles brings a unique energy to the role and captures the audience’s imagination.

The show thrives when it leans into the violence and dramatic moments, capturing edge-of-your-seat action in an engaging and effective way. At times, it feels like the series forgets this is one of its biggest strengths, but it still does enough to satisfy the appetite of a bloodthirsty audience.

The action-packed opening scene of Episode 4, “Protect Yourself At All Times,” captures “Fightland” at its best as Zeke Marshall and Duke break into a Russian bathhouse to send a warning to their rivals not to mess with them. It’s a thrilling sequence containing moments of brutal violence that make viewers wince as they witness the lengths these characters will go to in order to get what they want.

Deborah Ayorinde and Nicholas Pinnock in “Fightland.” (Starz)

Despite some episodes initially feeling like a slow burn, everything has fallen perfectly into place by the end of Episode 6. The remaining two episodes promise to be full of adrenaline-inducing action as the fates of Duke Kilroy and Kingsley Marshall are revealed.

While the show has its flaws, the six episodes of “Fightland” available for review were a promising introduction to the dark underbelly of London’s criminal underworld. Bolstered by engaging lead performances, gripping action and nervy cliffhangers, it’s a worthy addition to Britain’s thriving crime drama landscape and has all the ingredients to become the genre’s next binge-worthy hit.

“Fightland” premieres Friday on Starz.