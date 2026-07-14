‘Ride or Die’ Review: Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer Breathe Life Into Standard Buddy Comedy

“I’m not a murderer, I’m an assassin. I kill really awful, terrible people,” one friend quips to another after her cover’s been blown. “For money?” asks the other. The friend replies: “If I did it for free, I’d be a serial killer.”

And right away, you know that “Ride or Die,” Prime Video’s eight-episode series, will be in the vein of action/comedy flicks dating back to the ‘80s, yet somehow it works.

Octavia Spencer is Debbie Claybourne, an American former lawyer living in London as a result of her marriage to David (Jamie Parker), a noted politician. She is a supportive, productive mother and wife, looking after her children and her husband’s political interests. She’s smart, in love and settled. Her best friend Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham) is a career woman who has, over time, become almost a member of the family; a frequent guest coming over for dinner, “Auntie” to David and Debbie’s children, shopping, lunching and hanging with her friend.

All is well until one eventful night when David, Debbie and Judith’s worlds collide.

“Ride or Die” (Prime Video)

Before you can say “Lethal Weapon,” (or “Bad Guys” and all their sequels) Judith and Debbie are on the run, the women get into Bond-like hijinks all over Europe, trying to escape several sets of crooks while also coming to terms with Judith’s reveal and how it now affects their longtime, close friendship.

The Spencer/Waddingham two-hander in “Ride or Die” may seem odd at first, despite its escapist vibe and clever dialogue by creator/executive producer Tessa Coates. But remember Spencer starred in the action films: “Divergent: Insurgent and Allegiant.”

And at 5-feet-11 inches, Emmy and Actor (formerly SAG) award winner Waddingham could easily have played a stunt woman in the “Fall Guy” action film, but starred as a villainous movie producer instead.

Hannah Waddingham in “Ride or Die.”(Dušan Martinček/Prime)

Each actress goes to great lengths to make the backstory here believable. Waddingham skillfully plays up Judith’s complete despair at the thought of losing her friend and Spencer’s hurt glances go a long way in showing the love two old friends can have for each other.

Yes, in “Ride or Die,” the heroines have their issues and the criminals are sometimes sympathetic. Sure, not every bestie is an assassin but we’ll let that slide. However, given that the release of “Thelma and Louise” has reached the 30+ year mark, it’s nice to see fierce female friendship spotlighted. For the characters it’s sincere affection and hugs in good times and quick quips in times of danger.

Judith’s tearful scenes are a bit over the top but as her weapon-wielding character works overtime to protect Debbie, all can be forgiven. As Debbie, Spencer carries the heavier lifting by enacting her hurt, anger, bafflement, shame and sorrow over having been lied to by her friend. As this dynamic plays through a few episodes, the actresses and the series’ writers risk redundancy. But the action scenes make up for it.

Octavia Spencer in “Ride or Die.”(Dušan Martinček/Prime)

With costuming under the supervision of Luke Antonic and Sarka Miskekova for all eight episodes, Waddingham and Spencer are further able to portray the differences between the two characters. Waddingham’s toned physique is often encased in sleek, all-black ensembles, gold or solid color ensembles while Spencer wears sophisticated, coordinated skirts, dresses, blazers, pants, evoking an upper-middle-class London wife, socialite and former lawyer. The clothes display the differences in their worlds but also add a little fashion fantasy for viewers.

The talented Bill Nighy adds spice to most projects he’s in and ‘Ride’ is no exception. As Judith’s mysterious boss, “The Director,” Nighy is at his deadpan, dastardly best, mouthing directives to his nervous aide, Sam (Calam Lynch), walking in that stoic strut and still showing every emotion needed.

Ed Skrein does know his way around an action flick or two, most notably “Deadpool,” “Jurassic Park,” and the “Rebel Moon” series. As Billy, a possible bad guy with some secrets of his own, Skrein is Judith’s eye candy/romantic interest but quickly shows there’s more to the character.

“Ride or Die” isn’t a new theme. It’s put two (in this case, well-known) actresses in a spy romp and tested their characters’ loyalty and friendship as they travel all over scenic Europe. Not a bad way to unwind for a few hours.

“Ride or Die” is now streaming on Prime Video.