‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Review: Exactly What ‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans Deserve

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If Sheldon, Leonard, Raj and Wolowitz were congregating around the couch eating takeout, “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” is exactly the kind of series they’d have on the TV.

HBO Max’s 10-part “Big Bang Theory” spinoff revolves around comic book store owner Stuart David Bloom (Kevin Sussman) and launches in utter destruction, with zombies and giant moths that only bother you if you leave the lights on.

From there, Stuart and former geologist Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn) are confronted with a projection of Stuart from a parallel universe and a warning: Leonard, Sheldon and Wolowitz created an experimental quantum interference device that Stuart accidentally broke, triggering a multiverse Armageddon. The only way to fix it is for Stuart to travel back and fix the chaos he accidentally created.

John Ross Bowie, Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Sussman and Brian Posehn in “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.” (HBO Max)

As Stuart and Bert, along with returning characters Denise (Lauren Lapkus) and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) become the reluctant everyday heroes, they try to survive each new universe and its distinct set of rules. A picturesque Pasadena that uses the same set as Stars Hollow? It’s shockingly scary. A world filled with magic? Well you can imagine how those residents view the scientists.

At the end of each episode the gang lands somewhere new, where it feels as though things might finally be OK, only to realize what is actually wrong with the new universe they’ve entered.

It’s a brilliant and wild premise that takes some warming up to, particularly if you went in expecting the same tone and vibe of “The Big Bang Theory.” But with these relatable everyman heroes and creative new worlds, it is impossible not to warm up.

A still from “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” (Credit: HBO Max)

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” relies on a single-camera format to bring the action to life, which takes the established characters out of their element. They’re all the better for it, particularly as Stuart graduates from the punchline to a hero who fights for what he cares about and begins to realize his self worth. We’re all the heroes of our own stories, after all, and seeing someone like Stuart step into the spotlight is meant to remind us of that.

Despite the chaos that often surrounds them in these new worlds, the characters experience growth and reflection that makes you want to root for them. Stuart and Denise are the emotional center, but as the episodes continue the relationship between Burt and Stuart also grows. Even Barry, who was best in small doses on the original series, becomes likeable as he embraces who he is and finds moments of humanity that make him relatable enough. And when he is a downright tool, the other three are quick to call him out.

Some universes are more successful than others, but they’re also random enough to never feel repetitive. Sometimes a world is shaped by a general idea, like magic. Other times it’s inspired by something as simple as cows, which creates infinite possibilities. The actors, like the show, seem game to try anything, and that commitment makes it work. Decent special effects help, as does the quick pace. You’re never in any one world too long to overthink what’s happening, and you’re able to just enjoy the ride.

Brian Posehn in “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.” (HBO Max)

The setup also opens the door for several (and sometimes recurring) cameos from original “Big Bang Theory” players, and part of the fun is seeing who those characters become in certain universes. To reveal any details would only be a spoiler and ruin the experience, but you won’t be disappointed.

The result is a comic book come-to-life, but you don’t have to be into comics to appreciate the references and layering that goes into each plot. Likewise, you don’t have to have watched the original show to jump into this world, but having done so makes it more fun given the Easter eggs and callbacks crammed into each episode. Sure they entertain, but they never drive the actual story. The real connection between the shows is the way they each embrace fandom. Here, the guy who sold the comics is living inside the same stories his customers relished.

What really makes “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” successful is its ability to never take itself too seriously. From the opening credits, which change with hidden messages each week, to its willingness to call itself out when the multiverses and their endless rules become confusing canon, the characters often say what the audience is thinking. That makes you feel like you’re in on the joke, which is a trait of any Chuck Lorre production. He never underestimates those who sit down to watch his fare.

Most importantly, it feels like the creator is having fun. He, along with “Big Bang Theory” co-creator Bill Prady and superhero/action blockbuster scribe Zak Penn seem to break every rule they’ve ever faced in the traditional sitcom format, from the camera work and storylines to the structure itself. These episodes are short and sweet, with the shortest clocking in at 15 minutes. There’s no filler and you know exactly what you’re getting into with each installment thanks to the titles, which all begin with “Spoiler” and contain messages like “Zack’s in this one,” “Bert Gets Married” or “We’re as Confused as You Are.”

Without the network constraints, “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” is also less PG than the show on which it’s based, and swearing and gore are part of the package. Sometimes the setup calls for foul language, or gore is the only way out of certain situations. However nothing is ever forced; if anything these writers are simply taking advantage of being able to create without constraints.

It all culminates in the meta but open-ended “Spoiler: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” finale filmed at Stage 25 at the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, a studio that was officially renamed The Big Bang Theory Stage when that series ended in 2019. It’s an ender that proves just how much is possible with the premise, and certainly leaves you wanting more.

Whether more is on tap remains in the hands of HBO Max, but given the series’ overall strength and viewer appetite for the other spinoffs in this franchise, it’s safe to say Stuart hasn’t failed in his mission at all, and is exactly what creators needed to keep this universe alive well after those takeout leftovers have all been consumed.

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” premieres Thursday on HBO Max.