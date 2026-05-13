‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Locks In July Premiere at HBO Max

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” is one step closing to getting on the air, with “The Big Bang Theory” spinoff series locking in a July premiere at HBO Max.

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” will debut Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max, series stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie announced Thursday morning during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation in New York.

The spinoff series will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

The audience in New York was shown a teaser trailer for the new series, which has been in the works for years and got the official green light from HBO in July 2025.

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“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” sees Sussman reprise his role as Stuart Bloom, and follows the comic book store owner as he’s tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.

“Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke,” the official logline reads, promising meetings for the crew with “alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from ‘The Big Bang Theory.’”

Lapkus also reprises her role as Denise while Posehn returns as Bert and John Ross Bowie returns as Barry.

Hailing from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” is created, written and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.