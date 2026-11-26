The phrase “body count” can mean vastly different things depending on the audience. To some, it’s the accumulation of a killer’s unfortunate victims. To those raised on TikTok, it means a person’s collective sexual conquests. To “The Hunting Wives,” it’s all the above.

Netflix’s surprise hit series about living large and behaving badly in Texas is back for Season 2 and if there was ever a question of whether creator Rebecca Cutter might pull back the reins on this increasingly chaotic story, audiences will learn quickly they’ve apparently removed the word “restraint” from the Lone Star State’s dictionaries.

Originally produced for Starz before it was licensed by Netflix, the series fronted by an admirably game Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman came out of nowhere last year and left its audience panting. Not just from the intensely sexual and unabashedly queer storylines, but also from the brisk marathon required to keep up with its plot.

Brittany Snow as Sophie in “The Hunting Wives” (Credit: Netflix)

Politically liberal but socially conservative Sophie (Snow) moved to Texas after her husband took a job working for Republican oil tycoon and gubernatorial wannabe Jeb Banks (Dermot Muloney). Her progressive sensibilities bristled at the overt anti-abortion, pro-gun community she was suddenly swallowed up by. But none of her so-called values — moral or otherwise — stood a chance against the allure of Jed’s wife Margo (Akerman), a queenbee socialite with a hunger for men 20 years her junior and women her own age. Over the course of eight episodes, Sophie virtually imploded her life, pushed away her dud of a husband and otherwise absent son, and willingly gave herself over to the party drug that is Margo, only to find she was yet another pawn in a larger game of murder and mayhem. It was as if “Melrose Place” was much gayer and co-sponsored by the Second Amendment.

But the knowingly cheeky series based on the novel by May Cobb returns with an inflated ego from its success and money to burn as one of Netflix’s newest golden children. But it also has a lot to prove. “The Hunting Wives” got lucky. It got bought by the right streamer, it hit at the right time (the dead of summer when it had little competition), and its willingness to laugh at its own brash sensationalism was rewarded with its moment basking in the zeitgeist. But Season 2 arrives having not listened to any of the criticism about its unhinged narrative and its characters’ frustrating lack of self-awareness or self-preservation. Instead, the new episodes lean almost comically into the oncoming train of insanity.

Is that what audiences want? It’s almost certainly what they liked before, and “The Hunting Wives” remains an undoubtedly fun watch if you can turn off that logic-driven part of your brain that Sophie does whenever she sees Margo. But this season, whether its two characters bringing each other to completion in the women’s bathroom of a honky tonk or a killing spree as a means of working through trauma, nothing feels truly consequential when everyone is living their lives at 125mph.

This also isn’t a flash-in-the-pan show anymore. It can’t just shock audiences to stay alive. It has to justify its continued existence and their commitment to coming back.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman in “The Hunting Wives” (Netflix)

The new episodes find Sophie and Margo trying — and to no one’s shock, failing — to steer clear of each other, even while Sophie clings to the shreds of her life and dignity. Thankfully, beyond their cyclical bad decision making, other characters try out new trajectories in life, even if they are fleeting. Callie (Jaime Ray Newman), Margo’s sometimes lover and best friend, becomes the star of “Married Justice,” a “Real Housewives” knockoff for decadently conservative women with husbands in law enforcement. With the added spotlight and an unexpected new scene partner, Newman emerges as a ringer for “Hunting Wives” MVP.

Elsewhere, Brad (George Ferrier), Margo’s (other) sometimes lover and the survivor of Season 1’s body count (RIP to his mother, girlfriend and mental health!), manages to move forward in college only to succumb to the demons of grief, abuse, drugs, orgies and John Stamos as a sleazy music producer. The fact that Brad’s storyline runs out of gas midway through the season is a testament to just how quickly this series is chewing through material. Also fast and furious is a new storyline with recent “Widow’s Bay” Emmy nominee Dale Dickey, who rides in as the matriarch of a biker gang hunting down Margo’s brother — you know, the one Sophie killed and dumped in a lake at the end of last season. By the time the bodies start hitting the floor, the culprits aren’t all that surprising because their hands are already soaked in blood, and far too many twists rely on the audience forgetting how recently Margo and Sophie, specifically, killed someone.

All of this is sloppy narrative fodder that should burn as hot as it does fast. But the show’s rejection of nuance gives way to exhaustion by season’s end — hell, it’s exhausting just finishing an episode. If audiences want more sexual misdeeds, catty backstabbing and an unnecessary reminder some people really do have black holes where a soul should be, “The Hunting Wives” remains exactly what was promised. But Season 2’s final stretch exposes what could be the fatal — and most unexpected — flaw in its central conceit. Something Cobb likely never saw coming when building her palace to Southern debauchery.

Jennifer Daley as Stacy, Joyce Glenn as Monae, Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Malin Akerman as Margo, Alexandria DeBerry as Taylor in “The Hunting Wives” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

As an ode to star-crossed lovers in Sophie and Margo, “The Hunting Wives” rests on the immovable, unflinching threat that is conservatism in Texas. In their world, these two women can never truly be together because we’re told the power of Jed and those like him is simply too big to defeat. But “The Hunting Wives” Season 2 arrives in a new world where this simply isn’t true. This month’s midterm election proved even Texas can be felled by the unlikeliest of cultural pendulums.

In the aftermath of the election, a late Season 2 discussion about the importance of an endorsement from the unnamed but Trump-coded president is almost laughable now. The real world has undercut Sophie and Margo’s defense that they are merely trying to be together in this big bad world. But if America can dismantle the system keeping these doomed lovers down, what happens when they actually have to face the question they can’t stop running from –– are we the problem in our own story? (Hint: the answer is a “hell yes” the size of Texas.)

“The Hunting Wives” Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.