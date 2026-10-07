‘The Hunting Wives’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at Netflix

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“The Hunting Wives” has scored an early Season 3 renewal at Netflix ahead the debut of its second installment in November.

“I’m so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that once you’ve finished Season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next. Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted,” creator, showrunner, writer and EP Rebecca Cutter said in a statement.

Season 2 of the series will premiere on Netflix this Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

The campy mystery series made waves last summer, spending five weeks in the Netflix Global Top 10. “The Hunting Wives” Season 1 has garnered over 35 million since July 2025.

Created by Cutter, the series was based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb. Cutter remains on board as the showrunner for Season 2. Erwin Stoff will serve as an executive producer for 3 Arts Entertainment with Cobb and Cutter. The eight-episode season comes from Lionsgate Television.

Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow have teased “a big old mess” to come for Season 2. They both agreed coming back for the sophomore season felt more comfortable as they had a more clear understanding of the tone and their characters.

“Sophie, as a character, gets to be unraveled little bit by little bit in Season 1, and then in Season 2 … the sweater is unraveled, the whole thing is a big old mess,” Snow said.

“The first season it was weeks of just second guessing myself, and then second season I was like, ‘Just give it my best shot, here we go,’ so it just kind of loosened everything a little bit,” Åkerman said.

Season 1 ended with a literal cliffhanger (SPOILER!) as Sophie (Snow) kills someone with her car after learning who was actually responsible for Abby’s death, which she was framed for.

“The Hunting Wives” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.