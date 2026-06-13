‘The Hunting Wives’ Star Brittany Snow Teases ‘A Big Old Mess’ for Season 2

Trouble is ahead for those left standing in Netflix’s “The Hunting Wives” after that explosive finale, with star Brittany Snow teasing “a big old mess” coming in Season 2.

“Sophie, as a character, gets to be unraveled little bit by little bit in Season 1, and then in Season 2 … the sweater is unraveled, the whole thing is a big old mess,” Snow said during “The Hunting Wives” FYC panel in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “I just loved getting to play a character that was kind of vacillating with who she should be and who she is and the danger of that, and in Season 2 it was even more danger to play.”

As Snow returned alongside Malin Åkerman to the set of the Lionsgate TV-produced show, Snow recalled the ease they felt after nailing the tone in Season 1 and understanding where the sophomore installment would take them. “We were so embedded with each other and the relationships, so it was sort of easy. Just felt like no pressure,” Snow said.

“The characters were more lived [in], and we understood these characters on a deeper level after the first season,” Åkerman added. That ease extended through to Åkerman’s accent, with the actress recalling “Sweden to East Texas is a big jump.”

“The first season it was weeks of just second guessing myself, and then second season I was like, ‘Just give it my best shot, here we go,’ so it just kind of loosened everything a little bit,” Åkerman said.

To EP Erwin Stoff, the shift on set was palpable. “There’s nothing like doing a character and giving a performance, which is the beauty of television, once you already have been bathed in the love by the audience, as the show had been, and that’s just the truth,” he said.

“There was just there was a additional swagger to the performances. There was just an ease to the whole thing,” Stoff said. “[It] genuinely felt like … they could just do no wrong — they could pick up any line … could be given any scene or any line, but they would just do it.”

Stemming from Stoff’s leadership, Åkerman applauded the collaborative and largely female-led cast and crew on “The Hunting Wives” for creating a supportive environment, which was crucial given the show’s volume of intimacy scenes, saying “it just felt like we could trust fall all the time, and that’s really wonderful when you are being as vulnerable as we are in this show.”

It’s a welcome environment for Åkerman, who, during the panel, revealed she had participated in project at the start of her career that put her on the spot to do nudity without a waiver. “They pulled me aside and said, ‘Oh my gosh, so sorry, we forgot to have you sign a nudity waiver, but you’re cool with everything, right?’ and I was young, and I was like, ‘I’m cool with everything,’” Åkerman said, recalling she didn’t want to lose the job.

“I was a lot younger, I would never let that happen nowadays, because I’m a woman, and I’ve grown up and learned my lessons, but there is a difference,” Åkerman said. “I think that’s more generally just in our business, as we’ve come around to things that are appropriate or not appropriate.”

The set of “The Hunting Wives” is vastly different, with the cast and crew applauding their intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot, who has serves as an intimacy coordinator on “Bridgerton,” “Babygirl” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” to name a few.

“The importance of a good intimacy coordinator cannot be overstated,” showrunner Rebecca Cutter said. “They’re not the fun police, they’re trying to make it look better and sexier and feel realer at the same time keeping everyone safe … it can be fun and collaborative, just like any other scene, and they’re like a stunt coordinator, they’re bringing great ideas about how to make the show look better.”

“The Hunting Wives” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.