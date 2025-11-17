‘The Hunting Wives’ Begins Production on Season 2

“The Hunting Wives” began production Monday on its eight-episode Season 2. This upcoming installment will release exclusively as a Netflix-branded series in nearly all countries the streamer is available, a change from Season 1.

By the time the first season of “The Hunting Wives” premiered in the U.S., it had already aired on Stan in Australia, Crave in Canada, OSN in the Middle East and HOT in Israel. Those international rights are largely what held up Season 2’s renewal. But now, this saga of murder and obsession is finally coming back.

To celebrate the announcement, Netflix confirmed that Karen Rodriguez, who plays Deputy Salazar, and Hunter Emery, who plays Deputy Flynn, will return as series regulars. Additionally, Branton Box, who plays Sheriff Johnny, will return as a guest star. They will join previously announced returning cast members Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit and George Ferrier. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Season 2 starts with Sophie (Snow) and Margo (Akerman) not on good terms. That quickly changes as both old secrets and new foes reunite them. “As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?” a press release for this upcoming season reads.

Season 2 will be filmed in the United States. “The Hunting Wives” is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Rebecca Cutter, the creator of “The Hunting Wives” who is also known for her work on “Hightown,” will return for Season 2. Erwin Stoff will executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment. May Cobb, who wrote the bestselling novel of which the Netflix drama is based off, will also executive produce.

The first season of “The Hunting Wives” premiered on Netflix in late July and quickly became a hit for the streamer. That installment spent five weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 list of the most-watched English-language TV shows, amassing 20 million views during that time frame. Considering that “The Hunting Wives” was only available in the U.S., those Netflix numbers are especially impressive.