‘The Hunting Wives’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Based on May Cobb’s thriller of the same name, “The Hunting Wives” catapults viewers into the messy, secret-filled world of East Texas.

Netflix‘s soapy new mystery stars Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neill, a Bostonian housewife and former political PR rep. After moving to Maple Brook for her husband’s job, Sophie molds herself to fit in with the rich society women of the Texas town, ditching her sobriety, going to church and even hitting the shooting range to be included in the group.

When a murder takes place, a shocking twist makes some of the women primary suspects. Snow stars opposite Malin Akerman, who plays the wife of a billionaire businessman with several secrets of her own.

The series was originally set to premiere at Starz but was later picked up by Netflix. All eight episodes of the first season of the thriller series are available to stream now.

For more details on the cast and characters of “The Hunting Wives,” keep reading: