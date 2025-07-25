‘The Hunting Wives’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Based on May Cobb’s thriller of the same name, “The Hunting Wives” catapults viewers into the messy, secret-filled world of East Texas.
Netflix‘s soapy new mystery stars Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neill, a Bostonian housewife and former political PR rep. After moving to Maple Brook for her husband’s job, Sophie molds herself to fit in with the rich society women of the Texas town, ditching her sobriety, going to church and even hitting the shooting range to be included in the group.
When a murder takes place, a shocking twist makes some of the women primary suspects. Snow stars opposite Malin Akerman, who plays the wife of a billionaire businessman with several secrets of her own.
The series was originally set to premiere at Starz but was later picked up by Netflix. All eight episodes of the first season of the thriller series are available to stream now.
For more details on the cast and characters of “The Hunting Wives,” keep reading:
Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neil
Sophie O’Neil is a fish out of water when she first lands in East Texas. She quickly acclimates to the party lifestyle of the high society women, even buying a gun and breaking her sobriety to fit in. She and her husband moved to the South for his job, but the culture shock is not the only thing the housewife has to deal with.
Snow is best known for her role as Chloe in the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy. She has also appeared in “Hairspray,” “X,” “The Pacifier,” “Prom Night” and “American Dreams.”
Malin Akerman as Margo Banks
Margo Banks is a billionaire’s housewife with a backstory. Born on the other side of the tracks from the wealthy side of East Texas, Margo has worked her way up to become Queen Bee. She takes Sophie under her wing after meeting her at an NRA party, teaching her the ropes of the town, while also covering her own tracks as her husband campaigns to be governor.
Akerman is best known for her film roles in “27 Dresses,” “Watchmen,” “Childrens Hospital” and “The Heartbreak Kid.” Akerman also played Lara Axelrod in the Showtime drama “Billions.”
Chrissy Metz as Starr
Starr is the mother of star cheerleader Abby Jackson. She meets Sophie at church, but the other rich housewives are not impressed and pull Sophie away from her. When a tragedy happens, Starr is insistent on getting justice.
Metz is best known for her role as Kate Pearson in “This Is Us.” She has also appeared in “Breakthrough,” “American Horror Story: Freak Show” and “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.”
Katie Lowes as Jill
Jill is the Reverand’s wife at the mega church in town. She’s also the mother of football star Brad. Though Jill has a reputation to uphold as the preacher’s wife, she parties with Margo’s friend group and engages in town gossip. When a murder case sends Maple Brook into a tizzy, she does everything she can to protect her family.
Lowes is best known for her role as Quinn Perkins in “Scandal.” The actress has also appeared in “How We Roll” and “Inventing Anna.” She has had featured voice acting roles in “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Zootopia” and “Big Hero 6.”
Jaime Ray Newman as Callie
Callie is Margo’s right-hand hunting wife and the wife of the local sheriff. She also shares a deep connection with Margo and very quickly gets jealous of Margo’s newfound friendship with Sophie.
Newman has a wealth of familiar TV roles, including in “The Punisher,” “The Magicians,” “Dopesick,” “Bosch,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Eureka” and “Bates Motel.” She’s also an Oscar-winning filmmaker for her work on the short film, “Skin.”
Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks
Jed Banks is a billionaire businessman who has decided to run for governor. When Maple Brook becomes the subject of several criminal investigations, maintaining his reputation takes priority more than ever. Both he and his wife, Margo, work overtime to hide the skeletons in their closets.
Mulroney is best known for his role as Cameron Diaz’s fiancé, Michael O’Neal, in “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” He has also appeared in “Shameless,” “New Girl,” “Young Guns,” “The Wedding Date” and “The Family Stone.”
Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O’Neil
Graham O’Neil moved with his wife and son to East Texas to work for Jed Banks. He is protective of his wife and son after an incident that changed their lives several years ago. While exploring a new area, old tensions arise between him and his wife Sophie.
Jonigkeit has appeared in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Politician” and “Sweetbitter.” He also owns an independent production company, Rooster Films, with his wife, Zosia Mamet.