Brittany Snow Is Eager for Netflix Viewers to Judge the Sexy Antics in ‘The Hunting Wives’: ‘We Want It to Be Noisy’

Unfamiliar with the upper echelon of East Texas socialites, Bostonian Sophie (Brittany Snow) becomes captivated by the women’s reckless abandon and antics as she acclimates to her new homebase in “The Hunting Wives.”

The Lionsgate TV series was initially set to premiere at Starz, but Netflix picked up the rights in June and gave the soapy thriller a flashy new home. Star Snow told TheWrap the relocation gave her mixed emotions.

“I have to admit, when I found out that it got sold to Netflix, there was a definite feeling of excitement and gratitude, coupled with an insane amount of nausea,” the actress said, “I was aware that even more people were going to see this and hopefully love it, but also judge it.”

“The Hunting Wives,” based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name, follows Sophie and her husband Graham (Evan Jongkeit) as they start a new life for themselves and their son in Texas. At first Sophie is a fish-out-of-water. She and her husband attend what turns out to be an NRA garden party in which her husband’s billionaire boss Jed, played by Dermot Mulroney, announces his campaign for governor. She befriends his wife Margo Banks (Malin Akerman), who takes Sophie under her wing.

Quickly, Sophie is inducted into the wives’ party lifestyle, full of booze, drugs, sex and guns. Though the women all go to church on Sundays and even befriend the pastor’s wife Jill (Katie Lowes), their weekdays are quite the party. Margo and her husband have an arrangement — not an open marriage because she said that’s “for liberals” — where they can both explore sexually outside of their marriage. Sophie becomes a target of the couple.

But fitting in is not the only task at hand for the housewife. The series opens with a teenage girl shot dead in the woods. Several of the wives become primary suspects as an investigation opens up in the conservative town.

“We want it to be noisy. We want it to be disruptive,” Snow said. “We did not shy away from anything, as people will see. And so it’s really just up to us to own it and feel proud of it, which I think we all really, really do.”

Though Sophie has her reservations about the women’s viewpoints at first, the housewife latches onto the friend group in order to fit in. She buys a handgun, goes with them to church and even breaks her sobriety to partake in the libations. Snow said Sophie’s willingness to participate and understand these women makes her an engaging narrator.

The wives are vocally anti-abortion, anti-immigrant and pro-gun, outwardly bashing those who speak otherwise. But the women also balk when a lower-status church wife asks Sophie to join a Bible study, quickly pulling her away and into their gossip circle.

Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman and Katie Lowes in “The Hunting Wives” (Lionsgate)

“She definitely has opinions, especially at the beginning of the story, but she’s not judgmental, and she’s more curious,” Snow said of her character. “It would be a totally different show if she was completely closed off and judgmental about these women — and about the culture and about the religion and the guns — but she’s actually more willing to explore it because she’s coming from such a low place in her life.”

“The Hunting Wives” explores the cultural touchstones of the South, while introducing a character who is vulnerable and malleable to the women’s morals and values.

The soapy drama is also full of twists and turns, and we learn that Sophie’s record is not as crystal clean as it once seemed. As she peeks into the underbelly of the Texas socialites, she learns that each of the women carry their own secrets.

Brittany Snow in “The Hunting Wives.” (Lionsgate)

Snow said that Akerman, who plays Margo, gave her confidence to film several of their emotionally and physically intimate scenes. The actress said being in her late thirties has given her a new freedom in her sexuality that she feels she’s exploring at the same time as her character.

“The [sex] scenes are brave for me, because as a woman, I needed to explore my own sexual autonomy and being proud of my body, and I think that Sophie is as well,” she said. “I’m really proud that I’ve gotten to the place in my life where I’m able to do these types of scenes and explore these things.”

The “Pitch Perfect” actress said she was hooked after reading all eight episodes before committing to the project, and knew that she had to be a part of it. She teased that fans of the book will be pleasantly surprised with the adaptation, which includes some big changes to the source material.

“The Hunting Wives” is now streaming on Netflix.