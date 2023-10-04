‘The Hunting Wives’ Series Adaptation Lands at Starz

Starz has given an eight-episode order to “The Hunting Wives,” a thriller based on the book of the same name by May Cobb. The author will serve as an executive producer for the series.

“The Hunting Wives” focuses on the story of Sophie O’Neil, a woman whose family moves from the East Coast to a highly Republican part of Texas. Once there, she becomes enmeshed in the life of socialite Margo Banks and obsession, seduction and murder become her new norm.

The series is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“Hightown”), who will write the series and serve as its showrunner. Erwin Stoff (“The Matrix,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “The Serpent Queen”) also executive produces for 3 Arts Entertainment.

“’The Hunting Wives’ is a juicy, suspenseful and sultry thrill-ride,” Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz, said in a press release. “We’re excited to continue to work with Rebecca and Erwin on this propulsive series that perfectly complements Starz’s slate of edgy, female-forward premium content.”

This news comes in the wake of Starz canceling four of its shows, including “Heels,” “Blindspotting,” “Run the World” and “The Venery of Samantha.”

Starz has a long history of finding success in novel-to-series adaptations, especially those with a predominately female audience. “Outlander,” based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, has long been one of the network’s most-watched series. “The Serpent Queen” was also based on a nonfiction book, “Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.” “American Gods,” “Vida” and “Dangerous Liaisons” also stand among their adaptations.

Production for “The Hunting Wives” will be overseen by directors of original programming Alex Alberts and Tara Roy, as well as senior vice president of original programming Christina Jokanovich. Scott Herbst and Courtney Mock will also oversee the thriller for Lionsgate Television. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

A premiere date for “The Hunting Wives” has yet to be announced. Similarly, there have been no casting announcements as of yet.