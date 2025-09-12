‘The Hunting Wives’ Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

“The Hunting Wives” will return for another twisted Texas adventure. The drama series from Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment was renewed for Season 2 by Netflix, which launched the series in the U.S. in July and became a summer sensation, gathering over 20 million views in its first five weeks.

Season 2 will follow up on the chaotic events of the Season 1 finale, which put Sophie O’Neill (Brittany Snow) and Margo Banks (Malin Akerman) at odds with each other, after a big reveal about Margo’s past led to another tragic death. Along with Snow and Ackerman, Season 2 will see the return of cast members Jamie Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit and George Ferrier.

“I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again, and I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook,” creator and showrunner Rebecca Cutter said in a statement.

Season 2 will debut as a Netflix branded original series and premiere in nearly all countries where the streamer is available worldwide. That’s in contrast with Season 1, which was originally produced by Lionsgate for Starz, before the studio took back the rights to the series and sold it to Netflix for distribution in the U.S.

“The Hunting Wives” became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless memes as well as a conversation about audience appetite steering away from woke themes. The series follows fish-out-of-water East Coaster Sophie as she attempts to find her footing when her husband moves her family to East Texas. Getting entangled with Margo slowly pushes her down a rabbit hole of murder, hunting and right-wing rhetoric, as well as a romantic entanglement with her mysterious new friend.

A logline for Season 2 provided by Netflix reads: “At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Executive producers include Cutter and Erwin Stoff for 3 Arts Entertainment and Cobb. Cutter previously created the Starz series “Hightown,” which ran for three seasons. She is currently in development on another project for Netflix with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Cutter is repped by CAA, Artists Collective, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.