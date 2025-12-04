‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 Casts Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan as Recurring Guest Stars

“The Hunting Wives” enlisted two new recruits for Season 2 in Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan.

Matula (“Saturday Night,” “LA to Vegas”) and FitzAlan (“The Wilds,” “Chevalier”) will join the Netflix drama series as recurring guest stars, the streamer announced Wednesday. Matula will play Nadia Kelly in the Lionsgate TV-produced show, while FitzAlan joins as Lincoln Trout, though no further details are known about their characters.

Matula and FitzAlan will join returning series stars Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery and Branton Box.

Additional cast for the second installment, which kicked off production in November, is set to be revealed at a later date.

The official logline for Season 2 is as follows: “At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

The Rebecca Cutter-created series was initially slated to premiere on Starz, though the show reversed course when Lionsgate TV bought back the rights and subsequently sold it to Netflix. The move paid off in strides, with the show spending five weeks in the Netflix top 10 TV list after its July 21 premiere and amassing 20 million views in that window.

“The Hunting Wives” was renewed for a second season in September, and production kicked off just over two months later in November. “I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again, and I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook,” Cutter said in a statement at the time.

Cutter serves as creator, showrunner, writer and EP, and additional EPs include author May Cobb, who wrote the book of the same name, as well as Erwin Stoff for 3 Arts Entertainment.