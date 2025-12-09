‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 Adds John Stamos, Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet as Guest Stars

John Stamos, Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet will join the fun of “The Hunting Wives” Season 2.

The soapy drama series is currently in production, and the trio will all join as recurring guest stars on the series. No details of their characters have been made public.

John Stamos, Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet join the cast of “The Hunting Wives” Season 2 (Brian Bowen Smith/Rick Wenner/Getty Images)

Created by Rebecca Cutter, based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb, “The Hunting Wives” topped the charts after its release on Netflix this summer. The series spent five weeks in the global English Top 10 TV list and amassed over 20 million views during that window, despite only being available in the U.S.

Stamos, Dickey and Gigandet join previously announced guest stars Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan. Returning cast members include Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery and Branton Box.

After ending Season 1 on a literal cliff, Sophie (Snow) and Margo (Ackerman) are on the outs, but as old secrets and new enemies bring them back together, they must decide if their more-than-friendship is worth salvaging.

Stamos is best known for his role as Uncle Jesse on ABC’s “Full House” as well as the Netflix sequel series “Fuller House,” which ran for five seasons on the streamer. His other credits include “Palm Royale,” “You” and “Big Shot.” Stamos will play Chase Brylan in the series.

Dickey will play Zelda Moffitt. She is best known for her role as Merab in the 2010 film “Winter’s Bone.” She has also appeared in “Hell or High Water,” “True Blood,” “Fallout” and “Iron Man 3.”

Gigandet’s breakout was as a recurring role as Kevin Volchok in “The O.C.” with other credits including the films “Burlesque,” “Twilight” and “Violent Night.”