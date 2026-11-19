“Yellowjackets” is not a great TV series. During a dynamite first season that mixed teen drama, horror and several shades of dark comedy, it looked like it could be, but that plane has long since left the airport.

Starting sometime in its second season, the series about a 1996 plane crash marooning a high school girls’ soccer team in the remote Canadian wilderness and this incident’s three-decades-later reverberations for a group of survivors has itself seemed increasingly lost — and decreasingly “Lost,” because ultimately that particular ambitious plane-crash adventure with fantastical overtones only suffered some temporary detours over six mostly-strong years. Now, in the show’s fourth and final run, a search-and-rescue is underway, attempting to drag the show up from its highly-rated creative nadir in the previous season.

It’s difficult to say whether the Showtime/Paramount+ series will find a satisfying ending; only the first eight of ten episodes were screened for critics. But those episodes largely take a one-step-forward, two-steps-back, three-steps-sideways approach to the dwindling ensemble of wilderness-damaged frenemies.

Tawny Cypress and Melanie Lynskey in “Yellowjackets.” (Darko Sikman/Paramount+)

Those sideways steps are often the show’s most interesting, because they wander further afield from its mess of a master plot. For the entire series, “Yellowjackets” has cut back and forth between the teenage girls attempting to survive in a forest that may contain some dark, unseen force and the dissatisfied adults that at least some of them became 30 years later. The fourth season ambitiously introduces a third timeline, picking up with malcontent Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), soulful rebel Nat (Sophie Thatcher), pragmatic Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown), oft-deluded Misty (Samantha Hanratty) and sarcastic Van (Liv Hewson), among a few others, returning to civilization following an unlikely rescue.

This storyline was set up at the end of the third season, but there’s still a loop that needs closing. At the outset, we don’t know what exactly happened between Nat’s radio contact with the outside world in the Season 3 finale and the girls — who, to be clear, have killed and eaten some of their own among other wilderness antics — actually getting back to their hometown. Based on the further-diminished numbers that make it out, we can guess nothing very good. So while the bulk of this season’s flashback scenes take place after the rescue, there’s also a continuation of the wilderness years as they approach the end of that chapter.

At this point, though, the woodsy material feels obligatory and played out, like the creators assumed the show wouldn’t be “Yellowjackets” if there weren’t some mysterious noises, snowy desolation and gnarly infections to deal with. More engaging are the storylines following the girls back at home in early 1998 which, at their best, play more akin to the “Lost” strategy of highlighting one or two characters’ backstories per episode.

Liv Hewson, Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Nia Sondaya in “Yellowjackets.” (Darko Sikman/Paramount+)

That’s not precisely the structure here; “Yellowjackets” has never really had the thematic discipline to braid the two timelines together more intricately for greater episode-to-episode resonance. Even post-rescue, episodes that seem like they might focus tightly on one particular character will haphazardly corral others by the end. But the episodes that take a closer look at, say, Nat stumbling into a possible EMT job, or the post-rescue relationship between Taissa and Van, are some of the most poignant and compelling the show has up its sleeve. (They also presumably give some of the in-demand cast members, like Thatcher and Brown, episodes where they don’t need to appear much.)

The present is where things really go to hell — for the now-grown women, and also creatively. That’s not a new problem; the grownup side of the story has been drenched in flop sweat for the majority of the show’s run at this point. With several favorites already killed off in highly unsatisfying fashion, the fourth season continues with the descent of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) into family-alienating, near-friendless, flailing hostility. Her sort-of ex Melissa (Hilary Swank) is still around, while Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Misty (Christina Ricci) continue to plot against their former ally.

Basically, a bunch of supposedly grown women skulk around, make cartoonish wisecracks, and kill time by clumsily half-attempting to kill each other. As ever, “Yellowjackets” has world-class actresses playing its dumbest, most frustrating material, with caricature often distending into pure cartooniness. When those aforementioned core figures from the adult side have left the show over the years, it feels less like the characters are dead and more like the performers have been defeated by the persistent fever-pitch mania.

Hilary Swank in “Yellowjackets.” (Darko Sikman/Paramount+)

As the show attempts to draw versions of its remaining stars closer together across the timelines via plot, the gulf in characterizations only grows. Brown and Cypress, for example, have rarely seemed like the same person, and Thatcher’s attempt to inch closer to Juliette Lewis, who played her adult equivalent in the first two seasons, here looks more like a sudden lurch. In retrospect, it feels like creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson had a great feel for the starting place of suburban ennui, but that maybe the writers collectively haven’t drawn on enough lived experience to actually find something soulful and resonant in a bunch of characters living desperate, unresolved lives as they push 50. The show has always been about regression, but there’s little tension or drive to the particular ways these people act out.

At least this limitation is partially mitigated this season by a more overt use of the show’s spookier, more fantastical side, which had previously remained largely ambiguous. Seeing the show dispense with at least some of its mysteries carries some built-in interest, though it’s entirely possible that “Yellowjackets” has ventured further into the mystical because it has painted itself into a corner with its sometimes-abrupt, sometimes-drawn-out human stories.

Whatever the reason, “Yellowjackets” has lost its way, and the new season only periodically pokes its head out of the wilderness, letting the audience catch a glimpse of the irresistible, weirdly relatable horror show it once was. Sometimes this comes via little moments of rueful ’90s nostalgia and absurd comic details; sometimes it’s a look of heartbreak on a young actor’s face.

Mostly, though, “Yellowjackets” has become a story of meta-disillusionment — and a warning of how difficult it is to turn a great season into a sustained series.

“Yellowjackets” premieres Friday on Paramount+ Premium.