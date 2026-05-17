Antonio Banderas Denies Financial Ruin Amid Reports He’s Lost Millions Supporting Theater in Spain

Antonio Banderas denied reports of financial ruin, addressing several international media stories that he’s lost millions of euros while supporting the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Spain.

“No, my friends, I’m not ruined—I’m at full throttle!” he wrote on X, according to the app’s translation. “And I’m threateningly happy!”

“Hello friends. It pains me to have to give, once again, explanations that I’ve repeated, over and over, about my goals in my theatrical projects,” the lengthy post’s translation reads. “The ruin of which I’m made a victim in certain media doesn’t exist. I feel sorry for those who might find some pleasure in it being so.”

Representatives for Banderas have not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

COMUNICADO



Hola amigos.

Me resulta desolador tener que dar de nuevo explicaciones que he repetido, una y otra vez, sobre mis objetivos en mis proyectos teatrales.



La ruina de la que se me hace víctima en determinados medios no existe. Lo siento por aquellos que pudiesen… pic.twitter.com/90auHEoU8y — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) May 17, 2026

Banderas continued, “The Teatro del Soho CaixaBank project is one where I set just one goal for myself: to do things as I believe they should be done and strive for excellence in our productions, beyond the economic deficits they may bring—and which, thank God, I can assume without any problem. That’s the pact with my passion for theater, for my city, and with myself.”

“If I’d wanted to make money, it would have been very easy. But I’ve preferred to create big productions, where I’ve given work to hundreds of people, and I’ve enjoyed it like I hadn’t in my entire career. The news is that I’m going to keep doing it. I’ve said it in press conferences and in different interviews countless times.”

“The Teatro del Soho CaixaBank is a private nonprofit company that operates more like a public theater. That means the project doesn’t receive public funding subsidies and won’t as long as I’m alive,” Banderas added. “I cover the expenses from undertaking hugely expensive projects that you’ll hardly see in companies that have to present financial results. And here I’d like to thank the outstanding involvement of the magnificent sponsors who accompany me on this adventure.”

The actor concluded, “Last year we brought into the Soho, including the production that landed in Madrid, nearly 200,000 spectators. We’ve managed to break molds in these years and we’re going to keep doing it. No, my friends, I’m not ruined—I’m at full throttle! And I’m threateningly happy! Hasta la vista babies.”

On Sunday the website Cuore published a report that indicated Banderas has lost €2.5 million a year since he opened the theater in 2019.