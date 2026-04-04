Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler Confirm ‘The Last Five Years’ Live Album Is Arriving Soon | Video

Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler confirmed a live album of their iteration of “The Last Five Years” will drop in a little over two weeks.

On Friday evening, the musical theater stars shared the news after their one-night only performance of Jason Robert Brown’s beloved show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.

“We just want to thank you all for coming out,” Platt shared from the Hollywood Bowl stage. “We’re musical theater nerds, and so, to do musical theater in an iconic place like this is amazing. And, I’m so honored to be back here at the Bowl. I grew up here and I love performing here.”

Platt took a moment to congratulate Zegler, who made a splash last fall in the West End production of “Evita” and made her big-screen debut in 2021’s “West Side Story,” for her “bowl debut.”

Yet, the pair had much more to share with the sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl.

“This is a very short and wonderful kind of experience. We did just one week in London and we’ve got just two shows in New York,” Platt continued. “And we were all so sad to see it go, and really wanted to immortalize this amazing experience and this incredible score. And so, we’re very excited to announce right here, right now, available for pre-order today, there is a live album that we recorded at the London Palladium.”

As Zegler told the crowd, the new album will be available April 20. Watch their announcement below.

After their one night only performance of #TheLastFiveYears at the Hollywood Bowl, #BenPlatt and #RachelZegler announce they will release a live album of their songs from the show pic.twitter.com/IaUm7c0aPi — TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 4, 2026

Platt and Zegler took on the roles of Jamie and Cathy for this special 25th anniversary staging of “The Last Five Years.” The musical tells the non-linear story of Cathy and Jamie’s relationship, all the highs and the lows, featuring hit songs like, “Still Hurting,” “Shiksa Goddess” and “A Summer In Ohio.”

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren previously played the doomed couple in 2025’s Broadway production, resulting in Drama League Award nominations for both stars.