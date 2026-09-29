‘Blue Beetle’ star Xolo Maridueña to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Buena Vista Social Club’

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Television and film star Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai,” “Blue Beetle,” “Practical Magic 2”) will join the acclaimed Broadway production of “Buena Vista Social Club” for seven weeks only in the role of Juan de Marcos from Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 3 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

“I’m honored to be making my Broadway debut with the incredibly talented team at ‘Buena Vista Social Club,’” Maridueña said in a statement. “Broadway has always been a dream, but getting to make that dream come true while being part of such an important and beautiful story feels like hitting the lottery twice. Come ready to laugh, cry, and shake your booty!”

Since it opened on Broadway in March 2025, “Buena Vista Social Club” has received significant critical acclaim, a Grammy Award and five Tony Awards, including a Special Tony Award recognizing the band. Inspired by true events, the musical brings to life the story of the legendary Cuban artists behind the Grammy Award-winning “Buena Vista Social Club” album and the music that introduced the sounds of Havana to audiences around the world.

Celebrated Latin artists continue to be drawn to the Schoenfeld to help bring this important and authentically Latin story to life. The production also recently announced that television and film star Gina Torres (“Suits,” “Firefly,” “911: Lone Star”) will join the acclaimed Broadway production in the role of Omara Portuondo from Tuesday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026.

Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist José Iglesias, known to music fans as Candelita, made history as the first Latino MLB player to debut on Broadway when he joined “Buena Vista Social Club” on Aug. 27 as the Narrator for what was meant to be a six-week limited run. Due to popular demand, Iglesias will be staying with the show for another six weeks through Nov. 15, 2026. Additionally, New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams will join the Tony- and Grammy-winning band for six weeks only, from Thursday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Maridueña recently wrapped production on DC Studios’ Superman follow-up “Man of Tomorrow.”