‘Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest’ Film to Hit Theaters in 2029

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“Game of Thrones” fans only have a few years to wait for their favorite fantasy franchise to hit the big screen.

“Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest” will hit theaters on June 1, 2029, Warner Bros. announced Tuesday. The film is helmed by Owen Harris, who previously directed three episodes of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (including the action-packed episode featuring the Trial of Seven).

Penning the screenplay is Beau Willimon, the “House of Cards” creator who also wrote the films “The Ides of March” and “Mary Queen of Scots,” as well as several episodes of “Andor.” George R. R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” includes the story of Aegon’s titular conquest, which will be central to the film.

Aegon’s Conquest saw Aegon I Targaryen take over six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros (with only Dorne escaping his rule) alongside his sisters and wives Rhaenys and Visenya. The campaign was won in large part due to Aegon’s trio of dragons: Balerion, Vhagar and Meraxes. This story, which coincides with the Targaryens’ arrival to Westeros, will take placer prior to “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” making it the earliest work in the live-action timeline.

“Aegon’s Conquest” marks the latest expansion of Warner Bros.’ “Game of Thrones” franchise, which has added two shows since the flagship title ended in 2019. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” which scored an Outstanding Drama Series nomination at the 2026 Emmys, is slated to return for a second season in 2027, while “House of the Dragon,” which released its third season in 2026, will conclude with a fourth season.

“Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest” will release in theaters on June 1, 2029.