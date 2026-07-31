Boy George Drops Out of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ After Backlash From AI-Generated, Pro-Israel Song

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Boy George has dropped out of a London production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” days after releasing an AI-generated, pro-Israel song titled “We Will Dance Again.”

“George has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions, and I have always respected him for that. Equally, I believe it is my responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interests of my artist while also showing respect to others,” George’s manager, Paul Kemsley, announced on Instagram Thursday. “In this instance, I felt it was right to step aside, allowing the production to remain the focus, while ensuring everyone involved can move forward with mutual respect and goodwill.” You can view the full post below.

George uploaded “We Will Dance Again” to social media on Sunday, drawing some criticism online for its lyrics. George later revealed on Threads that the song was “created using AI.”

“I call it ‘AI for good,’” he said. “Truthfully, I would struggle to write this with a human!”

George drew criticism for the song with the Hebrew title “עוד נרקוד,” which opens with the lyrics “You say genocide, I say war. When you’re attacked, it’s what the army’s for. Does it get ugly? You bet it does when I know you want to kill every last one of us.” The singer has spent the past several days responding to users on social media criticizing the song.

“It doesn’t matter what I think or what you think. When will you realise you’re doing NOTHING! It’s a f–king joke,” he said on X around the same time as Kemsley’s announcement. “I am even falling out with Jewish friends. The madness knows no bounds.”

It doesn't matter what I think or what you think. When will you realise you're doing NOTHING! It's a fucking joke. I am even falling out with Jewish friends. The madness knows no bounds. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) July 30, 2026

George was set to appear in the London Palladium production as King Herod from Aug. 3-15, starring alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Armitage, Simon Russell Beale, Julian Clay and Layton Williams. Kemsley offered his apologies to fans who had bought tickets to the show specifically to see George perform.

“The decision has been made with the utmost respect for the producers, the creative team and the entire company,” Kemsley said on Instagram. “We are grateful for the professionalism and understanding they have shown throughout and sincerely wish everyone involved every success with the production.”